KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.10.

KLA stock opened at $365.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12-month low of $284.49 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

