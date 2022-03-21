Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $62.73 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.79 or 0.07061904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.80 or 0.99749445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,761,169,398 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

