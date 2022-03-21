Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.04. 268,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

