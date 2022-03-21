Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $73.24

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.24, but opened at $75.29. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

