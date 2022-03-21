Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) & Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Critical Analysis

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, indicating that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.21 $22.78 million $3.28 8.68 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lee Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Lee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lee Enterprises is more favorable than Rediff.com India.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Rediff.com India (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provide sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

