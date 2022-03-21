LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading 7.1% Higher

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. 56,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,327,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after buying an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 313,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

