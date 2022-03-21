LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

