LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

