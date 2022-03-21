Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.