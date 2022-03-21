Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys $428,608.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
