Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys $428,608.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.