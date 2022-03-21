LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

