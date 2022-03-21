Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 6,490,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

