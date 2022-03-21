Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.80.

TSE LAC opened at C$35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

