Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 7.7%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.35. 8,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 409,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

