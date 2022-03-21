Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,580,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $95.00 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

