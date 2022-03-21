Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,409 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.56.

LBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $699.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

