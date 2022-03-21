Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

