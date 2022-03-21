Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $243,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $193.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

