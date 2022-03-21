Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $453.33 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

