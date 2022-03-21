Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 on April 7th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

