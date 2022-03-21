Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.