Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total value of C$183,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,520.

Patrick Kelly Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00.

Shares of TSE MDI traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.26. The company had a trading volume of 415,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.