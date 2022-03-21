Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.05. 25,646,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,533,732. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

