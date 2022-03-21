Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,646,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,533,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

