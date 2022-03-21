Markston International LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.08. 331,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,667,260. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

