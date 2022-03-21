Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MBII opened at $1.15 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
