Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.15 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

