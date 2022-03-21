Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

MMC stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

