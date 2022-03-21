Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $56.00. 1,200,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,695,063. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

