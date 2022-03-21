Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $105.69. 301,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

