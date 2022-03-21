Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 189,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

