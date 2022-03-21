Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,192. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

