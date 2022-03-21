Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 1.31% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,947. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73.

