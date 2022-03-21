Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 9.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.11. 15,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

