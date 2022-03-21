Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.12. 84,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,602. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54.

