Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 605 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 987,919 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35.

