Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

MMX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

