Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

