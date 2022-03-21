Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

