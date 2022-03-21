Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

