Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

