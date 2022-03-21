McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $96.72. 725,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,575. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.