Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $712,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

