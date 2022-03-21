MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
