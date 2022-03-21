MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

