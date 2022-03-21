MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 253.54% from the company’s current price.

MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.