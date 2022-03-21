Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

