Meme Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00298344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00735199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.