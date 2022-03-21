Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

