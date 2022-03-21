Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Critical Contrast

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mesoblast alerts:

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mesoblast and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.81%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Abcam.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 82.66 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -6.24 Abcam $401.06 million 10.27 $21.83 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.