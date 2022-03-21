Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47. The company has a market cap of $574.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

