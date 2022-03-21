Mina (MINA) Price Tops $2.14

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $912.57 million and approximately $68.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00005111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.71 or 0.07052260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,762.22 or 0.99609924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 425,898,302 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

